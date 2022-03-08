NNPC designates 48 Abuja fuel stations on 24-hour service

Determined to improve the fuel supply situation in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) Monday identified 48 fuel stations where motorists living in the Abuja city and its environs could get petrol irrespective of the time.

The stations started operation Monday night.

A statement signed by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Commission of the Corporation, Garba Deen Muhammad, urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying, as it has made sufficient arrangements for uninterrupted service by the stations.

According to the NNPC, the stations are: NNPC Mega Station Zone 1 Abuja, Total Filling station near Police Headquarters, Conoil Petrol Station opposite Abuja Towers, and Oando Petrol station located in Zone 1 Abuja.

Others according to the Group General Manager are ADROVA Petrol Station at Transcorp, ADROVA Petrol Station at IBB way, ADROVA Petrol Station at Zone 1, ADROVA Petrol Station at LifeCamp, ADROVA Petrol Station at Apo and ADROVA Petrol Station at Gwagwalada.

Other places to go are Eterna Oil at Wuse 2,,Oando Petrol Station at Zone 4, NIPCO Oil at Wuse 2, AYM Safa, at Rita Lori and AA Rano at Area 3, Rain Oil Petrol station at Gwarimpa, Conoil at Jabi,OANDO at Jabi, NIPCO at Jabi, and A.A Rano at Jabi.

Also listed by the NNPC are Shema at Katampe. A.A Rano at Katampe, AYM SHAFA at Katampe and AFDIM Oil at Katampe all in Abuja.

Motorists could also get the products at A.A Rano at Mpape/Maitama/Katampe, AYM SHAFA at Dawaki, Eterna Oil at Dutse junction, AYM SHAFA at Deidei Junction, Mainland Oil at Dutse, Eterna at Dutse Junction too as well as AYM SHAFA at Bwari-Dutse Road.

Sherma Oil is also among the list of petrol stations located at CBN Karu, A.A rano located at International Market, Nyanya and the A.A Rano Oil located at Nyanya.

The last group of fuel stations is Danmarna at FHA Lugbe, AYM SHAFA Oil at Lugbe Airport Road, A.A Rano at Aviation village, AFDIM OIl at Citygate, .A.A Rano at Citygate, Sherma Oil at Airport road, AYM SHAFA at Wuye and finally Danmarna at Wuye.

The NNPC spokesman assured motorists in the FCT it is working round the clock to restore normalcy to fuel supply nationwide.