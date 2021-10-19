NNPC disclaims fake 50th anniversary quiz contest

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has washed it’s hands off a fake quiz competition claiming to be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

According to a statement by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad, the Corporation has nothing to do with the purported quiz.

“In the purported quiz contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to answer four questions on their knowledge of the Corporation, with the eventual winner standing the chance of winning some cash reward of up to N30,000.

“The NNPC wishes to state categorically that it has nothing to do with the purported 50th anniversary quiz contest,” the statement read.