NNPC, IPPG plot new course for oil & gas sector as ICC exit

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) limited and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) are seeking Collaboration in order to reposition the nation’s oil and gas industry as the International Oil Companies ( IOCs) exit their onshore assets.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari said that there is the need for both the government and IPPG to work together to secure the Nigeria’s oil sector given the on- going reforms occasioned by the PIA and the global energy transformation.

This development, according to the NNPC GMD, makes it imperative for the NNPC and IPPG to collaborate and ensure that the industry is well positioned to seize opportunities and minimize any adverse impact on the industry and ultimately the country.

While commending the IPPG and noting the important role they have to play in the growth and development of the industry, Kyari said that with the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), issues around uncertainties across the industry had been addressed.

‘’The industry now has a robust fiscal and regulatory framework to anchor its growth and development’’, Kyari said.

Earlier, the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) delegation led by the Chairman IPPG, Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, called on the government to adopt natural gas as the transition fuel for the country.