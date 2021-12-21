NNPC not taking over road construction – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Tuesday, disclosed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) is not taking over the construction of roads from his ministry.

The minister spoke during the presentation of Cheque for the 21 critical roads funded by NNPC through the Tax Credit Scheme, which took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Shedding light on the scheme, he said: “NNPC is not taking over roads, NNPC is not constructing roads, NNPC is just putting forward its tax liabilities to the authority who is supposed to collect, which is the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), and they are dedicating it to build roads that have been awarded and would have been completed but for insufficient budgetary provisions.

“Let me make it clear that this is a tax credit intervention and essentially, the private sector company is putting forward what should have been its tax compensation for liabilities to the government.”

The minister revealed that the scheme which is under the executive order 007 was inherited from the previous administration who didn’t implement it, adding that the Buhari administration recognized it and used it to execute the Obajana – Kabba road as a strategic partnership with the private sector.

He added that it is being used to address the Apapa – Oworoshoki expressway which serves the nation’s largely established port.

Fashola said the Buhari administration amended the Executive order 007 to give room for the roads to be impacted to be diverse and also allow smaller companies to come together as a group to use their tax liabilities for smaller roads that will aid their businesses.

He expressed happiness that the amendments had attracted the interest of conglomerates like Dangote group, the oil industry which is stepping in with 600 Billion Naira to address 21 roads covering over 1, 800 kilometres. He also noted that telecommunications companies have indicated their readiness to take part in it.

He also revealed that a governing process had been put in place that requires the ministry to look into certification, send them to FIRS for verification within 5 days after which NNPC is expected to pay within 30 days.

In his address, the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammed Nami, who thanked the federal government for the tax credit scheme said it was introduced due to the insufficiency in budgetary allocations.

He expressed optimism that it will contribute in no small measure in bridging the gap in road infrastructure.

Earlier, the General Manager, International Energy Relations, Mr. Garba Hadejia, who represented the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, had lamented that since most pipelines have been vandalized, the only option left for his organisation has to transport its products by roads.

The occasion also witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, among the stakeholders: The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, FIRS, NNPC and the Contractors.

