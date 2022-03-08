NNPC rakes in N348.63mn from oil, gas exports records 352% surplus

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) realized N348.63 million from the export of crude oil and gas in September, 2021, recording a 353 per cent trading surplus during the period.

Trading surplus stood at N37.50 million in September, compared to the N8.29 million recorded in August.

Details of the figures contained in the September 2021 NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) indicates that the rise in trading surplus was largely due to the increased earnings of NNPC’s upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review.

Thus in September 2021, NNPC Group’s operating revenue as compared to August 2021, reduced by 29.87 per cent or N191.90 billion to stand at N450.45 billion. Similarly, expenditure for the month decreased by 34.87 per cent or N221.1 1 billion to stand at N412.92 billion.

Expenditure as a proportion of revenue in the month under review stood at 0.92 per cent, compared to last month’s 0.99 per cent.

The report also shows a total Crude Oil and Gas export receipt of $348.63 million in September 2021 as against $224.29 million in August 2021.

Receipts from Crude Oil amounted to $8.38 million while Gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $55.25 million and $285.00 million respectively.