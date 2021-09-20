NNPC records crude oil, gas sales of $219.75m in May

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it recorded a total crude oil and gas export sales of $219.75m in May 2021, representing 180.29% increase on sales from the previous month of April 2021.

This is contained in the May 2021 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), according to a press release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad.

According to the report, crude oil export sales contributed $181.19m (82.45%) of the dollar transactions compared with $4.22 million contribution in the previous month, while the export gas sales component stood at $38.56million in May 2021.

The report also showed that between May 2020 and May 2021, the Corporation exported crude oil and gas worth $1.64billion.

In the gas sector, the report showed that natural gas production in the month under review increased by 6.19% at 222.23billion cubic feet (bcf) compared with output in the previous month, translating to an average production of 7,177.53million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of gas per day.

For the period May 2020 to May 2021, a total of 2,898.34bcf of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,322.94mmscf during the period.

Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed about 60.94%, 20.04% and 18.99% respectively.

Out of the 216.29bcf of gas produced in May 2021, a total of 133.56bcf was commercialized, consisting of 44.02bcf and 89.54bcf for the domestic and export markets respectively.