NNPC, SPDC construct 20-bed PHC facility in Yobe

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in partnership with Relume Charitable Foundation has commissioned and handover a 20-bed capacity primary health care facility in Ngelshengele community at Fune local government area of Yobe state.

The 20-bed capacity health consist of male, female and children ward, delivery , pre-delivery room, and Postnatal.

A state-of-the-art laboratory, adequate water system for the facility, solar Powered Inverter and backup power generator.

Others are; pharmacy store fully equipped with drugs, 2 consulting rooms, an emergency/injection room, antenatal and family planning sections.

The manager external affairs NNPC upstream investment services, Mr Momodu Asemokhai, said a good health care system plays a vital role towards the development of the nation.

Asemokhai stated that NNPC is an adent believer in investing and touching the lives of all Nigerians and environment.

He revealed that through their intervention in the North-east IDPs, they have over the past three years, provided relief materials to the camps.

He said they have provided shelter, health care facilities, constructed potable water facilities,distributions and improved education among others to host communities.

Commissioning the project,Yobe state Governor represented by the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mohammed Lawan Gana, Buni said, Yobe state is one of the second that has been most hit by the Boko Haram insurgency and has witnessed a lot of devastation and destructions.

Buni further revealed that the present administration under his leadership will ensure each of the 178 political wards of the state has a state of the art PHC facility, “And already over 138 are already completed,” he said

Earlier in her remark, the president Relume Charitable Foundation, Dr. Sherri Adeosun, said the state has faced severe disruption of its health service as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.