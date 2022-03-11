NNPC spends N268m on inland basin study centre in ABU

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has spent 268 million Naira on Centre for Inland Basin Studies, for petroleum research and studies at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

The Chairman, Marpark Engineering Limited, the contracting firm of the project disclosed that the contract was awarded at the cost of N268 million with completion period of 18months.

Inaugurating the centre, at phase 2 of the university, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, “said for over seven years the NNPC has been collaborting and supporting Nigerian Universities with research technology, development and innovation across different fields of operations.

“This is as the NNPC transit to a fully commercial energy company of global excellence.” He said.

He explained that the centre which will serve as the hub for research on hydrocation resources in the inland basin is a story building equipped with modern lecture halls, library and seminar rooms, equipment section and laboratories including a dedicated section for automation.

Represented by Hajiya Farida Katagum, the Group Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mele Kyari said the project was initiated in 2018 based on the request of the University for NNPC’s intervention in the construction of the centre for Inland basin studies.

“As a technology driven Energy Company, NNPC believes that real progress can only be possible when corporate organization support and strengthen educational Institutions which in turn will support and strengthen them back with new knowledge and better ways of delivering services to humanity.” The GMD noted.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Kabir Bala, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Ahmed Ibrahim Doko while appreciating the intervention of the company, pledged to make judicious use of the facility