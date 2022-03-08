NNPCL expresses interest in NIPP plants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), formerly Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed interest to participate in the acquisition of the power plants put up for sale by the federal government through the Nigeria Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs).

Head, Public Communications, Ibeh, Uzoma Chidi, in a statement said the Managing Director of NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari who disclosed this when he led top management team of the Oil & Gas Company on a courtesy visit to the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in Abuja recently, said the company has the requite expertise and experience to be an active participant in the power sector in Nigeria.

Kyari stated that as an oil company and enabler organisation, NNPCL was determined to boost power generation and supply to Nigerian homes through increased investment, hence it had signed a contract with China Machinery Engineering Company (CME) and General Electric, (GE) to provide 50 Mega Watts of electricity to Maiduguri, Borno state.

He revealed that the organisation was ready to collaborate with the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) after the audit of some of its assets for the sale and divestment of those assets through the BPE.

Earlier, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh said that the NNPCL had indicated interest in the acquisition of some NIPP plants and would be given a level playing ground to compete with other bidders.