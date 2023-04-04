NNPCL opens up on ‘N20bn payment to ghost consultants’ 

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has described a recent report of the payment of N20 billion to ghost consultants as not only false but baseless.

In a report making the rounds, an online platform had said the company paid the sum of N20 billion to ghost consultants just as it reported the theft of multi-billion naira tax due to the Ogun State Government.

In a statement, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad, the company stated that “as a responsible corporate organization, it does not have or deal with ghost consultants.

“At NNPC Ltd, the process of engaging consultants whenever the need arises is clear, verifiable and follows global best practices.

“It is therefore unfortunate that for whatever reason, the said online platform would make such a grievous allegation, mindless of the consequences of such actions. The claim of a missing N20bn is absolutely false and baseless.

“The NNPC Ltd therefore demands that Sahara Reporters retract the said publication immediately; and going forward, the platform should verify its facts before going to press,” the company said.

Speaking further, Muhammed said “The second component of the said unfortunate report is related to Ogun State Government claiming a back duty tax liability of about N18bn, against an NNPC subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Ltd.

“For clarity, PPMC had objected and challenged the claim through its Tax Consultant. Consequently, the Ogun State Government took the matter to court which is not unusual in business circles.

“The matter is currently before the court and NNPC Ltd will prove its case accordingly.

“In conclusion, NNPC Ltd strongly advises the said online publication to be mindful of the consequences of its actions before taking them.

“For a matter that is already in court, as admitted by the online publication, it is sad that any medium can arrive at such subjudice conclusions as shown by the actions of the online medium,” NNPCL said.

