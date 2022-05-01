NNPP alleges assassination, demands justice for party member Killed in Bayelsa



The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has condemned the rising spate of killings across Nigeria, describing it as a threat to the country’s democracy.

Specifically, the opposition party demanded justice for its member Hon. Sunday Frank Oputu, who was ecently assassinated in Bayelsa state, describing the act as politically motivated.

Late Frank Oputu was a former Chairman of the Conference of the Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Bayelsa state, who until his murder, was an active member of the NNPP.

Oputu, who prior to joining NNPP, was a factional State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was killed in his residence in Yenegoa, the state capital.

In a statement by the national chairman of the NNPP Sunday in Abuja, condemned the rising spate of insecurity across Nigeria generally, and demanded justice for both the deceased and the family he left behind.

“We received with shock news of the death of one of our active members in Bayalsa state, the late Sunday Oputu. Sadly , his assassination by yet to be identified gunmen was not an isolated case.

“Nigerians are losing their lives daily to bandits, terrorists and through other extra-judicial means to such an extent that people are beginning to wonder if we have a government.

“While we appeal to our members especially in Bayelsa to remain calm, and not to take the laws into their own hands, we demand immediate action from security agencies.

“We want the assassination investigated and the culprits brought to justice.

“We pray God grants those left to mourn our departed colleague the fortitude to bear the loss. We also pray for the repose of his soul.”

The Bayelsa state chairman of the NNPP, Dr. Joel Tubonimi, who brought the attention of the National Secretariat to the sad incident, said the matter has since been reported to the police.

