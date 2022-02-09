NNPP candidate pledges to transform FCT

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship candidate, Comrade Tunde Oke has pledged to transform the council if elected in the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council polls.

Oke said he will declare a state of emergency on agriculture, education and healthcare if voted into office on 12th February 2022.

He said his administration will offer free education to primary and secondary school children in AMAC which will drastically reduce the number of out of school kids and Almajaris in the council.

He frowned at the number of children hawking and begging for arms in the streets of Abuja, stating that more schools will be built to accommodate them and prepare them as future leaders.

Oke said his administration will offer free healthcare to pregnant women and children in AMAC and ensure health centres in the council are well equipped to meet the medical needs of the people.

