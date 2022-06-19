NNPP denies report of Kwankwaso deputising Obi



The New Nigeria’s Peoples Party has described as false and a figment of the reporter’s imagination reports on Sunday Trust newspaper which claimed that the presidential candidate of the party, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, can deputise for Mr Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

A statement on Sunday signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Dr Agbo Major, the party said, “The attention of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has been drawn to a Daily Trust report titled, “NNPP-LP alliance: ‘Kwankwaso can deputise Obi'”, published on Sunday 19th June 2022, and dismisses it as false and figment of the reporter’s imagination.

“NNPP has never at any time said its esteemed presidential candidate, His Excellency, Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa kwankwaso could accept to be Labour Party, Peter Obi’s deputy.

“The report is misleading and embarrassing to our great party, its presidential candidate, Kwankwaso and millions of supporters in Nigeria and in the diaspora, and urges journalists to crosscheck their reports before publishing them to avoid national disaffection ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.

“As a mass movement, NNPP acknowledged alliance talks with Labour Party that would consolidate and boost the nation’s frail democracy as we collectively strive for a new Nigeria which the party champions.

“The Sunday Trust newspaper correctly stated in its report; “Asked to verify the proposed alliance, Major (Agbo) said talks were still ongoing and he wouldn’t want to speculate.” If the party ‘s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major had said “talks were ongoing and he wouldn’t want to speculate,” how did the newspaper arrive at Kwankwaso can deputise Obi?

“NNPP has high regard for journalists as the watchdog of the nation and major stakeholders in the Nigeria democratic process and urges them to always crosscheck their reports before publishing them in tandem with the ethics of their profession. Together, we shall build a strong, virile, progressive and egalitarian democratic society.”

