NNPP expresses fear, wants elders to intervene in Osun APC crisis



The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has expressed fear that the continuous clash between the loyalists of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, may lead to loss of lives if urgent step was not taken to address the issue.



A statement signed by the Osun Chairman of NNPP, Prince Tosin Odeyemi, and made available to Blueprint Newspaper, called on the founding fathers of the state to immediately wade into the matter before it degenerates.



Reacting to the attack on the campaign office of former governor Rauf Aregbesola by some hoodlums in Osogbo, Thursday, Odeyemi said that would be the third term the All Progressives Congress (APC) would cause panic in one week.



Noting that the two factions reportedly clashed in Ikirun, Ijebu-Jesa and Osogbo within four days, Odeyemi who also doubles as Secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), said the crisis was becoming frequent and threatening.



He said, “it is becoming unbearable, elders in Osun; irrespective of their parties, should rise to this occasion. The election is still five months away, why create unnecessary panic for people?



“If truly their party has the love of people at heart, both sides must sheath their swords now. They should call themselves together and settle whatever grievances they have against one another, they should not turn Osun into a theatre of war.



“As for us in NNPP, we know that APC ruling days will soon be over in Osun, they should hand over power to our party in peace come July 16, 2022,” he added.