NNPP guber aspirant sues for peace in Kaduna  ￼

A governorship aspirant on the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kaduna state, Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has called on the federal and Kaduna state governments to urgently take steps to curb the spate of killings, kidnapping and the general security challenges bedeviling the people of the state.

In a statement the governorship aspirant issued Thursday, he noted, “Having followed with keen interest happenings in Kaduna state for quite sometime, I thank the good people of the state for looking unto the Almighty Creator to intervene and ensure the restoration of sanity in the state coupled with killings, destruction of properties, kidnapping of innocent souls including school students and other people for ransom, among other things, that have been happening in the state.

“The spate of killings, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other evil practices that are gradually gaining ground in parts of the state is worrisome. These criminal activities have no doubt brought the state to its knees and have adversely affected the peace the state is known with and brought fear, economic hardship and abject poverty in the lives of the citizens as people are no longer free to move from one place to another in search of their daily needs. It is evident that our people are suffering in silence due to the activities of bandits and other criminal elements that have taken over the state to perpetuate their evil acts to the detriment of the majority.”

He noted that following the activities of these bandits, many have relocated, leaving their homes to safer places, adding that many have been forced to pay ransom in millions of naira to get their loved ones back.

Worse still, he added that many have been killed in the hands of the bandits while properties worth billions of naira have also been destroyed. He said students have had their academic programmes altered due to the invasion of bandits kidnapping school children in different parts of the state, thereby adversely affecting the academic calendar in primary and secondary schools in the state.

The governorship aspirant lamented that the recent killings

and destruction of properties in the southern part of the state, among others, are all incidents that call for serious action on the way forward in order to restore hope in the minds of the citizens, adding that the killings and destruction of properties stand condemnable.

He called on government to take decisive steps toward ensuring sanity in the system and create a conducive atmosphere that would guarantee people to showcase their full potential in order to have a better standard of living.