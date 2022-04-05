NNPP poised to take over power in Jigawa

Senator Musa Bako said that New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has already outlined it’s blueprint which will be implemented step by step after taken over power comes 2023.

Addressing newsmen on Monday at the party’s state Secretariat Dutse, Senator Bako said the party has come to stay in Jigawa state and Nigeria in general.

According to him that already the party has conducted Ward and local government as well as the state congresses successfully, all at the comfort of unity among members.

He said the party is rooted and accepted in the state among politicians, most especially members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that are joining on daily basis.

He further explained that members of the party are intact in the state, unlike other parties where wranglings have already become part and parcel of their daily activities.

Therefore, Senator Bako said unity and progress is what made them more stronger within the shortest time that the party was in existence.