NNPP presidential primaries: Mailantarki congratulates Kwankwaso 





The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Gombe state, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, has congratulated the former governor of Kano state and national leader of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

In a release by his media office, Mailantarki showered encomiums on Kwankwaso for his feat in clinching the presidential ticket of the NNPP unopposed.

He said that the excitement, support and solidarity which Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition elicited across political, ethnic and religious lines are a clear manifestation that honest Nigerians of all classes cherish excellence whenever and wherever they see it.

“Kwankwaso is a national asset and a beacon of hope whose administrative skills, managerial acumen and honourable disposition in leadership have contributed immensely in resetting and restoring the hope of common Nigerians”, he said.

Mailantarki thanked the NNPP leaders and members for finding Kwankwaso worthy of flying the party’s flag and prayed that Almighty Allah would give him the strength and wisdom to pursue his presidential contest smoothly and emerge victorious.

“I am optimistic that Kwankwaso will emerge victorious in the general election, going by his strides in the political firmament over the years,” he said.

