NNPP threatens boycott of Bauchi LG election

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has threatened to boycott the upcoming Bauchi local government elections slated for October 2020.

Caretaker chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Yusuf Musa Gumli, who made this known in an interview with newsmen, said the party had lost confidence that justice will be served during the poll.

He alleged that the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs had already pre-empted that the ruling party will not allow any opposition party to win even a seat in the October polls.

“I don’t think we are going to participate in that election because the party in power made us to believe that there won’t be fairness. The Honourable Commissioner for Local Government said sarcastically that they will be fair to opposition patties just as they were fair to them in other states.

“And we know that PDP lost in all the states that are not governed by their party. Definitely, that is what they are going to do for us. So, it’s like he is pre-empting the outcome of the election. So, why should we delve into what we know certainly is planned?” he said.

Our correspondent reports that NNPP won only one House of Assembly seat in the state in the last 2019 polls.