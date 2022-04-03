NNS Kada’ll boost fight against piracy – Defence minister

…As warship departs UAE for Nigeria

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has assured that Nigeria will make the best NNS Kada, the newest addition to the fleets of the Warships platforms of the Nigerian Navy in the fight against piracy.

The minister said the warship has enduring capabilities to stay longer at sea while carrying out aggressive combat Patrol, policing and diplomatic duties.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Mohammad Abdulkadri Saturday, quoted him as saying this at Sharjah, United Arab Emirate during the change of flags for the handing and taking over of NNS Kada to the Nigerian Navy.

He said the regimented change of flag which held at the construction Shipyard of the UAE was witnessed by the Defence Minister alongside the Nigerian Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and his team drawn from the Headquarters of the Nigerian Navy.

He said the ceremony which deepened transnational cooperation and bilateral military relations between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirate, featured exchanges, signing and counter endorsements of all necessary documents by the representatives of the Navies of both countries.

He added that the Ship has full compliments of the Ship companies under the captainship of Reginald Adoki.

Meanwhile, NNS Kada has set sail on her maiden voyage from Albwardy Damen Shipyard, Sharjah, United Arab Emirate (UAE) for Lagos.

The vessel, a Landing Ship Tank, (LST), according to the navy, left the UAE shipyard at about 9am Nigerian time Friday following its official hand-over to the Navy.

A statement by Naval spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, said the vessel christened NNS KADA is expected to go on a 56 days voyage covering a distance of 8,414.34 nautical miles on her maiden voyage.

Ayo-Vaughan said the ship would make stopovers in five countries/ports before arriving Lagos. These ports are Port Duqm in Oman, Port Mombasa in Kenya, Port Cape Town in South Africa, Port Luanda in Angola and Port Gentil in Gabon.

The Nigerian Nany had contracted Messrs Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding for the construction and supply of NNS KADA in May 2018 as part of the recapitalization efforts under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.