No abscondment in 2020 pilgrimage to Jordan – Pam

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission did not record any case of abscondment by pilgrims in its 2020 maiden pilgrimage to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Rev. Pam, who disclosed this at the weekend while interacting with journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport, Abuja, said the last batch of pilgrims from Delta state made up of at least 300 pilgrims arrived safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Saturday.

He disclosed further that the Commission airlifted over 2, 000 pilgrims from Plateau, Lagos, Benue, Enugu, Bauchi, FCT, and Delta state states.

He commended the Jordanian government for the red carpet reception granted to the Nigerian delegation and the pilgrims while in the Holy Land, saying, “We were given distinguished first-class treatment.”

The NCPC boss noted that Jordan was “a perfect example of a peaceful and united nation where Muslims and Christians live in harmony irrespective of their religious differences.”

He said further that the Holy Land would not be complete without Jordan, stressing that tthe country had become one of the pilgrimage destination options of the Commission while Israel remains the major Pilgrimage destinations of the Commission.