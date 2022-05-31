No APC primaries in Kogi Central, aspirant cries out 



Hajia Ramatu Shehu Atta, an aspirant in the last Saturday APC primaries in Kogi Central Senatorial district has rejected the outcome of the process and called on the national body of the party to reschedule a free, fair and credible election.



Attah, Alhaji Dalhatu Sherif and Sadiq Abubakar Ohere contested for the Senate ticket of Kogi Central senatorial district.



At a press conference held in Lokoja, Tuesday, Hajia Atta, who was represented by her spokesman, Yusuf Adeku Abdulkadir, said the primary election was characterised by irregularities and it cannot stand. She urged the APC to be prepared to conduct a new primary where every aspirant would be given a level playing ground.



“I had dissociated myself from the kangaroo Kogi Central senatorial district primary election held on the 28th of May, 2022 at Kahal Cinema, Okene.



“I want prosperity and history to note that there was no room for fair play and equity. We were not given equal opportunities because the election was just a predetermined of Abubakar Sadiq Ohere,” she stated.



Atta also expressed shock over the appointment of Alhaji Yahaya Karak, an appointee with Kogi state government as the Returning Officer, saying the appointment contravened the APC guidelines.



“I am heading to the appeal committee of the party to tender my complaint over the gross irregularity perpetrated by illegal returning officer who is a political appointee. He had bridged the rule, making the election unlawful and unconstitutional.



“There was no accreditation, we were never allowed to meet with the delegates, the election was flawed with enormous irregularities from the beginning to the end.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

