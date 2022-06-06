No bandit attack on Abuja estate – Police



The FCT Police Command has debunked reports in a section of the media that bandits numbering over 20 attacked an estate in Gwarinpa, a suburb of Abuja, in the early hours of Monday, and kidnapped some residents.

However, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, dismissed the reports in a press statement, Monday, in Abuja.

“The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to news making the rounds in some sections of the media space alleging erroneously that bandits attacked an estate in Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, and abducted residents.

“The Command wishes to set the records straight that on the June 6, 2022, a distress call was received from Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima Area, that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation.

“Operatives of the Command attached to Galadima Divisional Headquarters swiftly responded and upon arrival at the Estate, the robbers took to their heels. The gallant operatives, however, gave them a chase which led to them abandoning some items they had already stolen including some phones and laptops.

“It is disheartening to discover that some news platforms chose to trend a false narrative without following the ethics and standards of balanced reportage, thereby inundating the public with false, imaginary and spurious account of what actually transpired.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, assures residents of the Command’s commitment to their safety and of swift response to all distress calls,” the statement read.

According to the Spokesperson, “In addition to the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, strengthen partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence, reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

