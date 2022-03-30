No bandit invasion in Kubwa – FCT Police



The FCT Police Command has said that there was no bandit invasion in any part of the territory.

The Command in a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Josephine Adeh, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “The attention of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has been drawn to a misleading news making the rounds on some section of the Media, about how a number of miscreants stormed and raided Pipeline Extension area in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council in the FCT dispossessing residents of their belongings.

“The Command, therefore, wishes to categorically refute this erroneous and misleading news, stating emphatically that it is baseless, unfounded and promulgated with the malicious intention to instill fear and apprehension in the minds of the residents and the good people of the Territory as a whole.

“The FCT Commisioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday psc, therefore urges Members of the public to disregard this news and discontinue its propagation in any form, going about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation.”

According to the PPRO, “As usual, the Command urges the good people of the FCT to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”