No bandits’ barricade on Kaduna-Abuja road – Aruwan

Kaduna state government has debunked rumours that bandits have on Thursday taken over barricaded a portion of Kaduna-Abuja highway, noting that there was nothing like that as the bandits are under military attack.

Speaking through the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state government said, “A few hours ago some panic was spread on social media over bandits barricading the Kaduna-Abuja Road and kidnapping citizens plying the route.

“The buzz in circulation is false and was presented by a group of social media enthusiasts who celebrate negative news.

“The preliminary operational feedback showed that fleeing bandits escaping a military onslaught attempted to pass through a narrow corridor around Kasarami general area of Kaduna-Abuja road.

“The troops, on receving this intelligence, hurriedly moved to the location and engaged them in the adjoining forest.

“The Kaduna state government will update members of the general public when more detailed feedback is received.

The Kaduna state government does not deny the existence of security challenges, and continues to work assiduously with relevant military and security agencies.”