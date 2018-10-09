No cabal can hijack Atiku as president –Olafemi

Abubakar Atiku Presidential Contact Committee, North Central, has said that no cabal can hijack the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku if becomes the president of Nigeria.

The former Acting Governor of Kogi state and the contact person of the committee in the North Central, Chief Clarance Olafemi who stated this yesterday in Lokoja while speaking with newsmen on the outcome of the presidential primaries of the party held in Port-Harcourt, said Atiku is an independent person who cannot be coarsed against the interest of the country.

Olafemi who is also a member of Atiku Campaign Organisation for Kogi state, noted that the victory of Atiku will no doubt change “the change” stressing that the nation economy that have nosedived in the last three years would be revived if Atiku is elected.

According to him:”The people are desirous of changing President Buhari because of the current economic situation where salaries are not paid in most states controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Before Buhari becomes President, it was apparent that a dollar was less than N250 naira.

But today, it is above N350 naira which has pushed the country into a precarious situation where businesses are gradually collapsing and people can no longer feed and pay their children’s school fees.

“We fought for change in 2014/2015 believing that Buhari’s government will perform and liberate the people from the shackles of poverty.

But the situation became worse under his administration.

“Infrastructures like roads have become death traps, particularly Okene Lokoja road which serves as a gate way between the North, West, the East, and the southern parts of the country.” The former Speaker of Kogi state House of Assembly lamented that the issue of insecurity in the country is arising everyday as people could no longer trust his administration due to insecurity that is consuming some parts of the country.

“The need to change Buhari, made Atiku to win the PDP presidential primary election because as a successful business man, Nigerians are optimistic that he will be able to turn around the economy of the country the way and manner American President is turning around the fortune of Americans.

“We must create a Nigeria where people can work and do business in any part of the country without any second thought, Abubakar Atiku is the man who can do it because he is a successful businessman and a detribalized Nigerian whose primary interest is the country,” he said.

