No cabal claim: Galadima launches attack on Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) said President Muhammadu Buhari is suffering from amnesia for claiming that there are no cabals in his government.

It could be recalled that, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari had sometimes hinted that two person were in charge of government and not his husband. In a reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) recently debunked her claims, that he his in charge and not cabals.

Buhari said “What they are saying is different from what is happening. They should come out and say those things they feel were stage-managed by the cabal. What the cabal forced to me to do; they should mention just one thing.”

However, one of the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Organization, a former friend of President Buhari, Engr Buba Galadima exclusively told Blueprint on Tuesday that it seems the President is suffering from dementia to have made such claims.

On the President challenge to for anyone to mention what the alleged cabal forced him to do, Galadima said “maybe the President is suffering from amnesia, that is what make people to forget things. Let me remind him that he once told the world, that he does not know what happened around him, because people have caged him, and prevented him from knowing what is hapenning outside, so who are the people?

Taking up the President challenge, Galadima went further that “he also once told the world that, he doesn’t know some of the people that he appointed into position authority, so who appointed all these people for him, if doesn’t know them? That is the work of the cabal. So Nigeria is in trouble that we have a President who cannot even remember what he said in the morning.

“However, President Muhammadu Buhari is to be blamed for all the failures of his government. Was this cabal there during the period of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, or during late President, Umaru Musa Yar’adau? No. They came to the Villa because of him. So the bulk stop on his desk. Whatever happened, he should take responsibility, he said.

He claimed the alleged inability of the President to take responsibility remains one of the reason s they want him out, Galadima said “this is why we are saying that, he should be voted out because the country is in trouble, President Buhari is a person who cannot take responsibility.

He also claimed that, ” the President does not know what happens around him, he forgets things easily. His wife who is the closest person to his heart told us that, the man does not know what is happening that there two people running his government.

“The challenge to him is that he must tell us who these two people are, so that when we are voting we will know we are not voting for President Muhammadu Buhari, but those two person. That is my challenge to him, added.

On the 2019 and possible influence of on the process, he said ” We are disturbed because the cabal are desperate. If Buhari loses election he can easily go back to Daura. But the cabal are afraid that if he loses they will be on the hot seat. Therefore, they can do anything.the cabal in Buhari’s government are desperate, they can incarcerate people, they can lock up people and they can kill to remain in power.