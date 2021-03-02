No casualty in Army headquarters fire incident- Yerima

The Nigerian Army says electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, on Tuesday morning.

Director Army Public Relations Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima, in statement said no casualty was recorded during the incident.

“The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex,” the statement said.