No cause for alarm over Ministry of Finance fire disaster – FFS



The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Karebo Pere Samson has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to panic, following a fire outbreak at the Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters.

A statement released Wednesday in Abuja by the Service spokesman ACF Paul Abraham, said Karebo assured that the fire has been brought under control and maintained there was no cause for alarm.

“The Control room of Federal Fire Service on Wednesday received a fire call at about 7:00 hours concerning a fire outbreak at the Headquarters of the Federal ministry of Finance, three fire stations of the Service within the Federal Capital Territory namely Garki, Wuse and Secretariat Stations were immediately deployed to the scene.

“Owing to the importance of the Ministry of Finance to national security the Controller General directed the Assistant Controller General in charge of Federal Operations to coordinate the operations.

“Men on of the Federal Fire Service who arrived the scene at about 2 minutes after they received the call discovered that some staff of the Ministry had used fire extinguisher to bring the situation under control. Fire fighters carried out on the spot assessment to ensure a no case of reignition before leaving the scene.”

The statement commended the Ministry of Finance for ensuring the office has fire protection equipment in place such as fire extinguisher.

The FFS boss also called on Nigerians to take a queue from the Ministry of Finance by equipping their homes and offices with fire equipment.