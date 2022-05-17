No contest between whoever emerges PDP candidate and me – Tinubu 

Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tuesday, said there is no contest between him and whoever emerges as presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu was in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, in continuation of consultation for his presidential aspiration in his party.

He said Nigeria is very rich and what the country needed is to redirect its resources and channel them in the right direction.

He said Benue is food basket of Nigeria and it is shameful that there is no single agro processing company in the state, promising that he will make it the true food basket of the nation.

He also stated that he will, as president use his past experience to rekindle the hope of Nigerians and make them have confidence in their country.

He said though certain people want him to leave the political stage, he will not retire from active politics until he is president of Nigeria.

“There’s no contest between me and whoever will emerge as candidate of opposition PDP.

“I won’t retire from politics until I am the president of Nigeria.

“I will bring the experience of my leadership in Lagos state as a governor to bear on the leadership style in Nigeria.

“I guarantee you that I will run a transparent, open government.

“Nigeria is rich, what we need is to redirect our resources and channel them in the right direction,” he said.

Also Senator Kashim Shetima in his address had extolled the virtues of late Senator J S Tarka as leader and emancipator of the minority interest groups in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

