No COVID-19 vaccination, no religious gathering in Edo – Obaseki



The Edo state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said individuals who are yet to be administered anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines would not be allowed to worship in churches and mosques, beginning from the second week of September, 2021.



Obaseki said such persons would also be barred from banking, social services, and event centers.



The governor disclosed this during the flag-off of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination at the government House in Benin City, the state capital.



He said the government have made adequate arraignment with security personnel to enforce the directive.



Obaseki who expressed worry over the rising cases of COVID-19 said the state government has decided to mitigate the spike by pushing for vaccine uptake among Edo residents.



The governor said: “With what we have seen so far, the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay. This is the third wave and there is nothing that point to the fact that other waves will not come.

“We are not going to shut down Edo State. But we will make sure we protect Edo citizens.

“I have come out with the following regulations, beginning from the second week of September 2021. Large gatherings as well as high traffic public and private places will only be accessed by persons who have proof of taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.



“So far in Edo state, we have collected 6,306 samples, out of which 203 cases have been confirmed and four persons, unfortunately, have died from this third wave.



“What is interesting is that about 96 percent of all the confirmed cases were those people that have not been vaccinated, and the four persons that died were people who have not been vaccinated.”