No crack in APC non-NWC’s leadership – Exco

The executive committee of the Non-National Working Committee Forum of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied any crack in it’s ranks and file.



The Secretary of the Forum, Hon. Oluremi Omolaoye in a statement in Abuja Saturday said the purported dissolution of the Hon. Nelson Alapa led Non-NWC NEC Forum by a hand picked few members of the forum is null and void.



On Thursday Hon. Mohammed Sani Ibrahim had announced in Abuja the sack of Alapa led executive and the appointment of a 3-man caretaker committee to run the affairs of the Forum pending the election of new executive of the group. The committee has Hon. Abubakar Fakai as acting chairman, Hon. David Okumagba, acting secretary and Hon. Muhammed Sani Ibrahim will serve as the acting publicity secretary.



But after a meeting on Saturday in Abuja, the executive committee of the forum in the statement said, “the purported announced dissolution has no legal ground because the whole house which elected Hon. Alapa led leadership remain the only qualified body to exercise such a power over her leadership and not by a disaffectioned section of the body.



“Therefore the pronouncement should be disregarded by the public and other suspecting Forum’s members.



“The Forum’s members are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for an appropriate invitation to hold a whole-house post NWC dissolution meeting as soon as possible.”



The statement appreciated the support and cooperation members of the forum have given to the executive committee of the forum. It also appealed to party members generally to continue to remain committed as the party will emerge stronger after the current leadership crisis.



The executive committee members at the crucial meeting are, Hon. Nelson Alapa – Chairman, Dr. Rachael Akpabio (Mrs.) – Vice Chairman, Hon. Omolaoye O.A. – Secretary, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq S. – Treasurer, Hon. Odu O. Onyeka – PRO/Org, Hon. Ferdinand Atsu Adie – Welfare and Hon. Isah Madu-Chui – Fin. Secretary.



Others are Hon. Abdul Manaf Daura – Assistant Secretary, Hon. Timothy Amah Assistant Treasurer, Hon. Femi Egbedeyi, Assistant Public Relation Officer, Hajiya Amina Manga. Asst. Welfare and Hon. Jack Alamba -Assistant. Financial. Secretary.

