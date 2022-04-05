No crack in Benue PDP – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Tuesday debunked allegation that there is a crack in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of the ongoing consultation towards consensus candidates for the forthcoming elections.

Ortom also said political stakeholders and leaders in the PDP were working in harmony to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the 2023 elections.



Governor Ortom who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary Nathaniel Ikyur, said it was surprising to read media reports alleging a split in the ranks of PDP’s political leaders in the state.

.

“There is nothing like that. At best, it is in the imagination of the writers, particularly, the opposition party who have not developed the capacity for a harmonious and an all embracing election processes for the good of their members that are spreading baseless information.

“It is a fact that the PDP family in Benue is united and working in one accord.

“Those trying to insinuate disaffection amongst our leaders will be disappointed because the PDP will come out from this exercise stronger and better prepared for victory in the 2023 general elections.

“We, therefore, urge all our members to disregard any insinuation to that effect.

“Governor Ortom is providing the right leadership in consultation with the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Gabriel Suswam and many others,” he added.

