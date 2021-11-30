No cracks in MMA2 parking lot pillars – BASL management

Operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Lagos (MMA2), Bi-Courney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), has assured stakeholders of safety at the parking lot and other facilities at the Terminal.

The assurance followed the picture of supposedly cracked pillars at the parking lot trending on social media.

Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mikail Mumuni, in a statement on Sunday said “there are no cracked pillars at the parking lot.”

He stressed that “The expansion joint is a space provided in every substantial structure that enables the building or structure to breathe,” pointing out that similar expansion joints are found on bridges spread across the country.

Assuring that “MMA2 carries out integrity tests regularly on its structure,” the BASL spokesman added that “The tests have consistently shown that the structure is in good shape.”

