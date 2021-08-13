No criminal element’ll be tolerated in FCT, CP Sunday warns

The newly appointed Commissioners of Police for the FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has warned criminal elements in the territory to either repent or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law warning that: “no criminal element will be tolerated within the FCT.”

Addressing a maiden press briefing, Friday at the Command Headquarters in Abuja, the new police boss said the fundamental responsibility of the command was to ensure the delivery of quality security services to residents and stakeholders of the FCT.

Sunday, who assumed office on August 6, 2021, as the 28th CP in the FCT, following the promotion and redeployment of my predecessor AIG. Bala Ciroma to zone 7 Headquarters, expressed confidence that confident that the already existing collaboration with the FCT Administration, sister security agencies, key community stakeholders and the media would aid the fight against crime.

“It is worthy of note that, I will consolidate on the legacies of my predecessor by ensuring that, we enhance proactive intelligence-based crime fighting strategies to nip crime in the bud within the FCT. Without mincing words, I want to state categorically that no criminal elements will be tolerated within the FCT, hence, anyone with criminal intentions should either repent or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.

“On this note, I want to reassure members of the Public of the Command’s undeterred resolve to protect lives and property within the FCT. However, I would crave the indulgence of the well-meaning residents of the FCT to promptly report any suspicious movements or emergency, as we have circulated our distress call lines in the Media and placed them at strategic locations within the city.

“I also want to use this medium to express my profound gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, for finding me worthy of this assignment, and the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, for his warm reception, upon my arrival as the new CP FCT.​”

Meanwhile, the police boss disclosed that the proactive crime-fighting efforts of the command has led to the arrest of eight suspects for various crimes and recovery of exhibits including arms, cars, and hard drugs in the last one week.