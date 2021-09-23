No faction in AFAN, association’s president declares

The newly elected President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Farouk Mudi, has declared that there is no faction in the association.

Mudi, who spoke with some journalists in Abuja on Thursday, warned his predecessor, Mr Kabir Ibrahim, to stop parading himself as the president of the association.

The AFAN’s presdient, who claimed that he was validly elected as president, said the General Assembly of Farmers (GAF) conducted the poll in accordance with the provisions of AFAN’s constitution.

Mudi, however, alleged that Ibrahim was always in the media to mislead the Nigerians and accused him of non-performance.

He also alleged that Ibrahim might have decided not to relinquish power “because of the benefit he was getting in connivance with some corrupt government officials.

“I see no reason why Ibrahim should continue if the constitution says five years. He stayed in power for five years and eight months before he was pushed out.

“I don’t know the kind of calculator he is using to still want to remain in power despite being unproductive. His signature is no longer valid. He does not run any account of AFAN and if anyone does business with him, such person does so at his or her own risk.

“Although in March 4, 2020, I was nominated as caretaker chairman by the National Executive Council to oversee AFAN’s affairs pending when a new executive would be elected, I was legitimately elected this year during the meeting of the General Assembly of Farmers convened in April 9, 2021.

“Even Kabir’s election was through the general assembly of farmers in 2014 and all our elections are through this medium.

“I believe there is no faction in AFAN. Architect Kabir is only running a parallel office that is not recognise and backed by law. So, I believe AFAN is one, and it has only one certificate. His tenure has expired and an election was conducted, even the immediate-past Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Nanono, was in attendance and I vied for the position and I won.





