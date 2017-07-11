No faction in Nasarawa PDP – Chair

By Mohammed Yangida Lafi a

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, Mr. Francis Orogu, has refuted insinuations that the party was factionalized in the state. Orogu told newsmen on Monday in Lafi a that some suspended party members briefed newsmen on Sunday, and claimed that the National Chairman, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff , had dissolved the party’s executive committee party in the state. He said that the group also claimed that one Mohammed Sarki-Tanko had been appointed as Interim Committee Chairman of the party in the state. But, he stated that since PDP crisis began, the state chapter had not experienced any faction as all organs of the party, including members of national and state assemblies “are on the same page’’. “

We are focused and have been working together as a team and facing our political enemies squarely and no amount of manipulation can distract us from our goal,” Orogu said. He alleged that the group was hired by “political enemies’’ to distract PDP in the state but failed saying, “Sarki-Tanko, picked to do the hatchet job was suspended from PDP on Dec. 25, 2016, over alleged anti-party activities”. He said that PDP in the state would work with any faction of the party at the national level that impending Supreme Court’ decision favoured. Orogu, therefore, said that there was no need for factions in the state chapter of the party. He explained that the state executive of the party had remained focused and committed to ensure that it wrestled power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state in 2019. Th e group led by Sarki Tanko had claimed that Orogu’s executive had been dissolved by Sheriff for alleged anti-party activities