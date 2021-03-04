No-fly- zone: FG lacks understanding of Zamfara crisis –Matawalle

Zamfara state Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle has said the decision to declare the state a no-fly zone showed the federal government’s lack of understanding of the security situation in the state.

Similarly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state, also said the move was a ploy towards declaring a state of emergency in the state.

Notwithstanding the opposition, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for similar measure in Benue, Borno and Taraba states.

Following the incessant security challenge in the state, President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday directed a no-fly-zone on Zamfara state, and also put a stop to all mining activities in the state.

National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno conveyed the directive at the end of the National Security Council meeting in Abuja.

Monguno said the actions were taken following the high level insecurity in the state.

The state, like some North-west states of Kaduna, Sokoto and Katsina, had come under bandits’ attack, culminating in the abduction of some 279 schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara state.

They were however released Sunday night after a tortuous four days in captivity.

And flowing from this, the federal government declared the state a no-fly-zone.

Matawalle counters

Condemning the federal government’s decision however, Governor Matawalle said the federal government lacked adequate knowledge on security situation in the state.

The governor said this in Gusau while receiving Chairman Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi, chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), who was on tour of some northwest states affected by banditry.

Fayemi was accompanied on the visit by Kebbi state Governor Atiku Bagudu.

Matawalle said: “It seems the Security Council doesn’t understand the nature of the security problems in Zamfara state, but if they decided to take such action. Let them go ahead.”

Talking tough, Governor Matawalle said: “I’m not afraid of anybody and the problem of insecurity in the state predates my administration.

“Nigerians are waiting to see the outcome of the Security Council resolution to see if these bandits would be crushed. If the federal government fails to crush them after this resolution, then Nigerians will understand that they only sat and served themselves tea, nothing more.”

The governor also hinted that he had commenced investigation to unravel those behind the abduction of students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara.

Earlier, Governor Fayemi had said the federal and state authorities must work hard to put an end to the spate of kidnapping in the country.

PDP also kicks

In a similar position, the PDP alleged that the federal government’s decision on Zamfara state was a ploy to declare a state of emergency in the state.

Addressing journalists, Wednesday, PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said: “Our party rejects this attempt by power-mongers in the APC administration to undermine and subvert the democratic order in Zamfara state by creating the impression that the state government, under Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, is to blame for the failures of the APC-led federal government to contain insecurity in the state.”

“The APC should leave Governor Matawalle alone and take up their responsibility of confronting bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, particularly those they brought from other countries.”

“Our party insists that the statutory onus, under our democracy, is on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to secure life and property in all parts of Nigeria, including Zamfara state.

“It is further instructive to state that the Matawalle administration adopted an intervention approach as a distressed measure following the manifest failures of the Buhari Presidency to guarantee the security of lives and property in the state,” Ologbondiyan added.

He said: “It is on record that Governor Matawalle is not the first Governor, particularly in the North West, to adopt such approach in the face of the huge incapacity of the Buhari administration to save lives.

“More so, there is escalated banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of violent acts in APC-controlled states of the North West, like Kaduna and Katsina; in the North East of Borno and Yobe as well as the North Central states of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kogi, yet no attempt has been made by the Buhari Presidency to intimidate the governors of the various states, seek to impose a state of emergency or declare such states as “no fly zone.

“It is even more worrisome that the Buhari Presidency will gloss over Kaduna, Niger and Mr. President’s home state of Katsina, where killings, kidnapping and abduction have become a daily routine, only to be contemplating an emergency situation in Zamfara.

“The PDP counsels that rather than this selective approach to fighting banditry, terrorism and kidnapping, the Buhari Presidency should go back to the drawing board and adopt a holistic approach to quell the prevailing insecurity in our nation.

“Our party will therefore not allow the Buhari Presidency to tag and intimidate Governor Matawalle for seeking to find solutions to a very depressing situation.

“Consequently, the PDP hereby directs Governor Matawalle to stop his intervention approach as our party charges Nigerians to hold President Buhari and his administration directly responsible for any further assault or killing of innocent citizens in Zamfara state.”

Presidency explains

Providing some insights into the decision, however, the presidency said it was aimed at curbing the movement of arms and some logistics into the state.

The position was made known Wednesday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

Shehu said: “There’s this suspicion that the helicopters that foray into the mining areas are not purely for the purposes of serving miners and that some of the flights are being used to ferry food and other logistics to the bandits in the forests and that these logistics include weaponry.

“At the same time also, some of these flights are suspected as being used for the evacuation of gold for the mining areas, illegally, of course, and then taken to markets abroad.”

On what the no-fly zone was intended at, he said it’s “ intended to serve two purposes- to cut off suspected links that the militants and the bandits have with their providers of logistics, including food, and arms; and also save this country the loss of money through the illegal evacuation and exportation of the valued mineral that is gold

“So basically this is it. So what does it mean? It means that there’ll be no more flights in that area, other than military operation of flights and if anybody risks it, the military would take any action against them. They will be right to respond in any way possible to stop those flights. That’s basically the position.”

ACF wants Benue, Taraba, Borno included

Notwithstanding the opposition from certain quarters, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for the extension of the no-fly-zone to Benue, Borno and Taraba states to stem the tide of insurgency and communal clashes in the states.

In a statement Wednesday by ACF National Chairman Audu Ogbeh, the body also congratulated the government and people of Zamfara state and the parents of the abducted schoolgirls over their release.

“Arewa Consultative Forum congratulates the people and government of Zamfara state on the safe release of the kidnapped school girls from the Government Girls Secondary School in the state.

“We are also happy with the Federal Government’s decision to ban flights in the state,” Ogbeh said.

He added: “We also plead with the government to extend the ban to other states like Benue, Taraba, Borno where there are rumours that helicopters frequently drop arms for bandits and insurgents operating in these states.

“We believe that such an extended ban will curtail the operations of the criminals in these areas.”

Troops discover two corpses

Meanwhile, troops have discovered two corpses suspected to be herders in Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi, Zangon Kataf local government area, just as air force jet fighters killed many bandits in air missions in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

The state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said: “Troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the recovery of two corpses, apparently of herders, in the Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi general area of Zangon Kataf LGA.

“The herders, identified as Yusuf Ahmadu and Mustapha Bako, had been missing, having gone out to graze their cattle, and then failing to return to their settlement. The cattle were eventually found wandering about the area unattended, with some bearing gunshot wounds. The herders’ corpses were found shortly after.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the herders, and offered prayers for the repose of their souls. He tasked security agencies to ensure thorough investigations into their deaths. Investigations into the incident are in progress.”

Aruwan further said the air missions conducted over locations in Birnin Gwari local government area saw some bandits on the run from offensives and consequently engaged.

“Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over the Ganga-Udawa-Manini and Koriga axis of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, in support of the Operation Taimako Yazo.

“Normal traffic was observed along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road. At Ganga, the situation was the same with motorcycles seen moving in and out of the town. Troops likewise reported a calm situation at Ungwan Yako. No threats were observed at Koriga.

“About seven motorcycles were seen dashing into Manini upon sighting the aircraft. They were engaged accordingly. However, some of the bandits abandoned their motorcycles and melted into the local population, preventing further engagement.

“In a second mission, armed reconnaissance was carried out over Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Buruku, Ungwan Yako, Ganga, Crossing Point, Polewire and adjoining settlements. No threats or suspicious activities were observed. Ground troops reported a calm situation at Udawa. A third mission covered the same areas, with similar results. Contact was established with ground troops at Buruku.

“Receiving the operational feedback, Governor Nasir el-Rufai thanked the crews and the ground troops for successful operations and sustaining the tempo. Citizens are urged to report the presence of suspicious persons who may have fled from the air offensives and are taking refuge within adjoining communities.

“The Kaduna State Security Operations Room is open to receive these and other reports on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,” Aruwan added.

