No foreign prospective corps member’ll be short-changed

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) assured that no foreign corps member, who studied outside the shores of Nigeria, would be short-changed in their mobilisation.

The NYSC director general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave this assurance Tuesday, in Abuja, at the 2nd edition of meeting of NYSC management with heads of higher institutions of learning from some African countries.

First edition of the meeting was held in 2019 while that of 2020 could not hold because of the pandemic COVID- 19.

The DG expressed hope that the first edition was rewarding because operators of foreign institutions watched some video clips, which were played and some soberly expressed feelings of guilt.

He stated further that: “On my assumption of duty as the NYSC DG, I observed the vacuum which existed between the scheme and foreign corps producing institutions.

“The communication gap gave rise to some unimaginable malpractices and irregularities on the part of institutions, especially those within our neighboring countries in West Africa.

“The most worrisome was the outright sale of degree certificates to persons who never saw the four walls of university.

“These category of persons were unable to communicate in English language or express themselves on paper, to defend their qualifications. The effect of such a development on our national life cycle can only be imagined.

“Today’s meeting is not only targeted towards sustaining the gains recorded in the first edition, but also aimed at entrenching the culture of regular contact with universities and other higher institutions of learning, as provided for in the law establishing the scheme.

“In fact, the long standing tradition of routine evaluation and review of our performances in the mobilisation process with our critical stakeholders in Nigeria have given us hope that we are on the roadmap to success in the foreign segment of the mobilisation bustle.”

“Back home, we shall

continue to solicit the cooperation of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign affairs and NUC, in fighting the battle to ensure that our youth who studied outside the shores of Nigeria are not short-changed.”

He sought for the stakeholders’ useful contributions and constructive presentation of lapses that will consolidate the bonds with key players in the mobilisation process.

While declaring the event open, the Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, who was ably represented by the Director of Youth of FCDA, Mrs Asabe Umar, said the meeting will no doubt bring a huge improvement in the country’s education, which will bring about growth to the country.

She reaffirmed the support of FCT Administration to the scheme, especially in the area of security to every corps member in the city.