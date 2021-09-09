No going back on anti-open grazing law, Akeredolu tells Miyetti Allah

Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has condemned the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for asking the federal government and the National Assembly to stop the implementation of anti-open grazing law enacted in the state.

The governor in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties & Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, said Akeredolu described the threat by the group as unacceptable in a lawful society.

He vowed that the anti-open grazing law would be implemented vigorously in Ondo state.

According to the governor’s aide, the statement made by the association of cattle breeders, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore through its secretary, one Saleh Hassan in a video is “uncouth, uncultured and, evidently, deracinated vagrant”.

The statement reads, “The Ondo State Government is in possession of a video clip of the press statement issued by a so called association of cattle breeders, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, through its secretary, one Saleh Hassan. This uncouth, uncultured and, evidently, deracinated vagrant, left no one in doubt as regards the level of support certain criminal elements, like he, enjoy, deplorably.

“This man admits, without qualms, that members of his association have been frustrated to the point of taking to banditry and other forms of criminality to ‘fight poverty’.

“They claim to be above the law of any State in the Federation. They warn of the imminent breach of peace and promotion of pervasive anarchy, if they are not allowed to ravage the sweat and toil of the long-suffering farmers who, apparently, don’t count for much in the scheme of things in their estimation.

“They thank the Federal Government and ask its functionaries and the National Assembly to ensure that they continue to kill, maim, rape and dispossess their victims, whose citizenship is not shrouded in any historical obscurantism and dependence on any nebulous protocol for dubious integration, with the ultimate aim of dispossessing the indigenous owners of the land.

“Any ethnic group, truly indigenous to the geo-political space known as Nigeria, should not be desperate to appropriate other people’s lands to assuage banditry, rape and robbery. Modernity imposes certain obligations on any social group which claims membership of the human race.

“It is arrogant, and this is being mild, for any assemblage of criminal upstarts, to seek to issue orders to the elected representatives of the people on the best way possible to administer their states. It is indulgence taken too far for a group of private businessmen to seek to take over people’s lands because of the mistaken belief of support for banditry.”

