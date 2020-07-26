No going back on mailing, electronic policy- CAC insists

The Corporate Affairs Commissions (CAC) has said it newly introduced mailing system of sending company registration certificates has come to stay.

The Commission also said, henceforth customers will either receive their certificates through courier services (mailing system) or electronically to avoid physical contact with clients in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

The Registrar General of CAC, Garba Abubakar, stated this at a press conference in Abuja at the weekend said the new measures are in line with best global practices.

He said, “Our new policy on mailing, the first phase took effect from Friday July 24 and by 10 of August, all other processes will be done either electronically or by mailing the documents to CAC.

“For the two Lagos offices, this system will come into effect on 31 August. We believe we have a responsibility to protect our staff and customers from any health challenge.

“The era of customers coming to CAC face to face is gone. I am here for a mission and the mission is to sanitise the system.”

He said the Commission has a target of making all its operations electronic by December 2020.

“It is unfortunate that the online system has not been fully completed, but we have a target of December this year to have everything electronic.”

Abubakar said other reforms introduced by CAC are the elimination of manual search among others.

“We have looked at our options, from our investigation, there is no registry in the world that allows allows customers to handle its documents. So we are following suit, we are eliminating manual searches.