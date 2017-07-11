No going back on narrow gauge railway concession – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi at the weekend said the federal government is bent on its decision to concession the nation’s eastern and western narrow gauge railway, which are the Lagos – Kano and the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri railway corridors. SAMSON ECHENIM reports

During the opening ceremony of a two-day 2017 Education, Technology, Transportation and Disaster Man agent (ETTDM 2017) conference organised by the International Association of Research Scholars and Administrators (IARSA) in Lagos at the weekend, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said in line with the current administration’s reform policy to concession the various rail corridors after its rehabilitation, the federal government has deepened measures to bring in private sector investors into the railway sub-sector.

He further stated that arrangements were ongoing with relevant agencies on the concession of the narrow gauge rail lines of Lagos – Kano (Western Lines) and Port Harcourt – Maiduguri (Eastern Lines) corridors. Amaechi said his ministry had in April this year, forwarded the Final Business Case (FBC) and the FBC “Certificate of Compliance” granted by Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Council (ICRC) for the concession to the Cabinet Affairs Offi ce for consideration and approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC). “The federal government is pursuing and investing meaningfully in the Transportation Sector to achieve these laudable objectives.

It therefore follows that for this objective to be pursued to a logical conclusion the Ministry has been focusing on actualizing the mandate of the Ministry of Transportation and improving on the Sector’s Reform Programmes, Policies and Activities in line with the Change Agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR led Administration,” Amaechi said. He noted that some of the landmark activities of the ministry and its agencies were hinged on the various contract memorandum approved by the FEC, the Ministerial Tender Board and Parastatal Tender Boards according to their various spending thresholds within the period under review.

“The Transportation Sector as a priority sector in the Change Agenda of the present administration has been given unprecedented government attention and fi nancing which has manifested in the massive infrastructure projects in the maritime, rail and aviation projects,” stated the minister who was represented at the occasion by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Hassan Bello. He also said the legal and regulatory framework to drive the sector’s reform has also received tremendous boost in the last one year. “The National Assembly has conscientiously carried out their legislative functions to see to the timely passage of some of the Transport Sector Reform Bills while other amendments being sought on other Transport Sector Related Bills are receiving every necessary attention.

“Th ese Bills when passed and signed into law will improve tremendously the operations and eff ective regulation in the Sector. Furthermore, the new laws will change the corporation status of some of the Agencies under the Ministry, and open them up for other arms of government (States/ FCT and Local Government Areas) and private sector investment in infrastructure development and operations,” he noted. Earlier in his lecture, a professor of Transport Economics and Logistics, Princewill Owualah said transport has always facilitated our economic environment and the total architect of life. He however lamented that in Nigeria, the government is not giving value to transportation the way it is giving to other areas, noting that it is only during political campaign that peoplehear about issues of transportation.

“Th e essence of having transport in any issue of the nation cannot be over emphasized. There is an inseparable link between transport and the society. “We need transportation to move good from exporting to exporting countries. The population of this country will enjoy it more if the railway is functional because the railway is for mass movement of people. It is sad tht in a country with this population we don’t have functional railway,” he said. Speaking further, the Rivers State University of Science and Technology said, “The aviation sector is also epileptic.

Passengers have to be delayed two to three hours before taking off . We are losing revenue. Th e revenue we are supposed to earn from aviation is not there. Th e airliners cannot maintain the airlines and pay salaries in the system of today. When aviation is not working at uptimum level, the rail is supposed to work. The rail is not only for movement of people but also products, especially agricultural products at very cheap cost because of its ability to move good in large bulks. When things are not working well, it aff ect the people, it aff ect business. It does not encourage a perfect economy