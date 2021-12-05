No going back on repositioning LAUTECH – Makinde

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, weekend stated that there will be no going back on his administration’s determination to reposition Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

Speaking in Iseyin at the sod-turning ceremony for the newly-established Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Makinde said the present administration in Oyo state is working towards making the state the number one learning destination in Nigeria.”

The governor pointed out that to achieve this, the state government has included the expenditure for infrastructure development of the university in the 2022 budget and that the state government has already released N500 million as grant to the new faculty to ensure its smooth take-off, and that an additional grant of of about N200 million is coming from the federal government.

Makinde added that the improvements in LAUTECH have already brought about doubling of admission applications to the university from 5,000 to about 11,000 for the 2022 admission exercise, saying , ” no doubt, more people are interested in coming to LAUTECH because of our repositioning of the institution”.

He said: “We are working towards making Oyo state the number one learning destination in Nigeria. To facilitate this, we have also directed the university administration to proceed with the application for conversion of LAUTECH to a conventional university so it can offer other courses such as Law and Humanities. So, this is a win-win situation for all of us in Oyo state.”

Makinde added that: ” You will agree with me that this type of development comes with huge economic benefits to the people. I am sure that the people of Ogbomoso can testify to how hosting LAUTECH all these years has benefited them.

“Of course, we are not planning to take away those benefits from them. As mentioned earlier, we have more than doubled the number of applicants for courses this year. These applicants will need more infrastructures. So, having another campus here will help us accommodate them.”

