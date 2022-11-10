No going back on zero tolerance to crime in Oyo – NSCDC 

Oyo state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ) CC Michael Adaralewa, Wednesday, said there was no going back on the command’s zero tolerance to crime and criminality policy in the state.

Adaralewa stated this in Ibadan while parading a 22-year-old man arrested by men of the command over alleged burglar, said to be specialised in burglary and phone theft.

The NSCDC state commandant said the suspect, Aderinto Segun, who hailed from Ona-Ara local government area of Oyo state, was arrested at Pegba, along Muslim area of Oluyole local government, Ibadan.

CC Adaralewa stressed that the suspect was rescued from being mobbed by angry citizens of the area after which he was handed over to men of the NSCDC by Agbekoya group members

He gave list of items recovered from the suspect as 1 Android phone, 1 32inches Plasma TV, a manual rechargeable fan and clothing, saying he would be charged to court.