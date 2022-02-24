No hiding place for terrorists, insurgents – CAS

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) engaged in different ongoing military joint operations to go after those against Nigeria’s peace and progress, saying “there is no hiding place for all terrorists and insurgents.”

A statement by NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet Thursday, quoted Amao as saying this when he met with Branch Heads, Air Officers Commanding and other senior officers at NAF headquarters, Abbuja.

He said the meeting took stock of efforts and gains made so far in NAF’s counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts and recommended the need for increased and sustained fire power to completely decimate the capabilities of all armed groups in the country.

In his address, Air Marshal Amao expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, especially in eliminating key terrorists in the North-east and North-west as well as destroying their hideouts.

Air Marshal Amao also vowed to meet the operational requirements of all NAF units involved in joint operations so as to minimize threats posed by terrorists, insurgents and other criminals.

The CAS charged heads of operational units to continually ensure the provision of close air support to Nigerian Army troops and other security agencies while sustaining the momentum until all terrorists are smoked out and neutralized.

“We mustn’t relent until peace is restored to all affected areas,” he said.

Speaking further, the CAS noted that immense efforts have been made in the areas of purposeful training and capacity building as well as enhancement of welfare for both serving and retired personnel, particularly in the provision of medical and healthcare services.

While commending all NAF personnel for their dedication, he urged them to remain apolitical especially now that political activities are gaining steam.

He however, urged them to ensure that they fulfil NAF’s constitutional role of aid to civil authority should the NAF be called upon to assist in the airlift of election materials to various parts of Nigeria.