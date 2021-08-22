No implosion in Oyo APC – Caretaker chair

Chairman Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Chief Akin Oke has declared that there was no internal crisis or implosion in the party.

Chief Oke stated this shortly after an emergency meeting of members of the (Caretaker) State Working Committee (SWC) of the party held at the old state secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

The APC caretaker committee chairman said the party would emerge better and stronger in the wake of the ongoing nationwide congresses, warning enemies of peace and progress to desist from peddling unfounded rumours of internal crisis in the party.

Chief Oke pointed out that contrary to insinuations, there was no internal crisis in Oyo APC which could mar the outcome of the congresses and thus affect the chances of the party in the next general elections.

“The news of in-fighting or crisis within our party is not true because as you are all aware, the build-ups to the 2023 elections have commenced and you cannot expect any serious player to fold his or her arms. The fact that people engage themselves in one party activity or the other should not give an impression that they are fighting”, he said.

Chief Oke added, “those carrying rumours of internal crisis or likely implosion are enemies of peace and progress who would soon be put to shame. I make bold to say that those behind such rumours are the people who found themselves in government accidentally without any party structure”.

“The same people and their principal know that APC has all it takes to dislodge them in 2023 and they have always been jittery especially now that the good people of the state have realized the need to return our party to power in the next general election.”

Speaking further, the state caretaker committee chairman said, “people are tired of empty noise, violence, debt burden, fake contract awards, land grabbing and clueless attributes which are the features of the present PDP administration.

“Meanwhile, we are appealing to all APC faithful in the state to keep faith and key into the peaceful democratic plans being worked out by the party leadership for the congresses as we assure that no stakeholder would be short-changed.

“In line with the agreement reached at Lafia Hotel last month in the build-up to the ward congresses, we are using this medium to encourage all gladiators and stakeholders to work together and produce consensus candidates for the local government executive committees across the 33 LGAs.”

Chief Oke stressed, “the outgoing state exco under my leadership has just met and we unanimously resolved that no individual or group would be encouraged to polarise the remaining congresses and to this end, we have agreed that major stakeholders would join hands and obtain nomination forms for all candidates expected to be brought forward after harmonisation by all stakeholders in each of the 33 local government areas.”