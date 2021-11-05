No institution permitted to regularise admission – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it had received complaints from some parents and students that one or two institutions were collecting money ranging from N10, 000 to N80, 000 from candidates purportedly for the processing of late or irregular admissions.

According to the exam body, it does not demand or accept any fee from any of the institutions to carry out such assignments.

A statement issued by JAMB’s head, public affairs and protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, indicated that “such institutions are on their own.”

It read in part, “The Board unequivocally dissociates itself from this exploitative act as it has not requested any institution to collect any fee on its behalf.”

JAMB, according to the statement, had announced the stoppage of condonement of illegal admission (deceitfully called regularisation) from 2017. This was to address the irregularities in the admission process, ensure the accuracy of admission statistics as well as ensure transparency in the admission process.

“It was, therefore, a rude shock to the Management of the Board to receive the disheartening news of this barefaced exploitation of hapless and desperate students. It is to be borne in mind that these candidates are in their present predicament, in the first instance, as a result of the wanton disregard of extant regulations by some institutions leading to the conduct of underhand or backdoor admissions thus creating room for the avalanche of requests for condonement (regularisation) which had long been discontinued by the Board on the directive of the government.”