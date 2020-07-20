No issue between Speaker Obasa and I – Hon Oshun

A member representing Lagos Mainland Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Moshood Oshun, has declared that there was no issue between himself and the house Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Oshun, who was reacting to a report that he walked out on the Speaker a few weeks back, said that nothing could have warranted him to walk out on the speaker during plenary.

“I can tell you that there is no personal issue between the speaker and myself, he is my leader, he is the speaker of the house, and I was the one that actually nominated him.

“So, what issue are you talking about, we are one. There is no personal issue between the speaker and myself,” he said.

Oshun said he did not walk out on the speaker, explaining that what actually happened was that he had earlier gone to the speaker and explained some things to him about where he was sitting.

“When I got to the chamber, the speaker told me to leave the seat, where I had relocated to and I was surprised.

“So, on the following Monday, I spoke on the floor and explained to members, my constituents and Nigerians generally that I had actually told the speaker that he should let me sit somewhere else because of the pandemic.

“I tried to clear that at the plenary. We should all know that all the seats in that chamber are the same. One is not more comfortable than the others. I only asked the Speaker to let me sit somewhere else because of the pandemic,” he said.

The lawmaker, who was also quoted to have said that a lawmaker in the Assembly, who died penultimate week, Hon. Tunde Braimoh died of COVID-19, denied ever saying such to any reporter.

He revealed that he didn’t know anything about the death of Braimoh, who represented Kosofe Constituency 2 in the House, and that he usually tells everybody in his constituency to be careful about coronavirus.