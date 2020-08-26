NO job losses in NIPOST reform, Okoh assures labour

Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh has assured workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) that the on-going reform of the postal service will not attract job losses or retrenchment, but will rather create more jobs in the subsidiaries that would emerge after the reform.

Receiving the leadership of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees (NUPTE), led by its President, Rev. (Dr) Nehemiah G. Buba which paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, the D-G said that NIPOST after the reform would still remain 100 per cent entity of the federal government as the reform only aims at commercializing its services and making it robust to deliver more efficient postal service.

Head, Public Communications Amina Tukur Othman in a statement on Wednesday in

Abuja said already three commercial ventures-NIPOST Properties & Development Company; NIPOST Transport & Logistics Company and NIPOST Microfinance bank Limited have been carved out of NIPOST which the Bureau had completed the registration of NIPOST Properties & Development Company and NIPOST Transport & Logistics Company at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) while the process for registration at CAC and also that of obtaining regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for NIPOST Microfinance bank had also commenced.

The DG announced that the reform of the postal sector will lead to the emergence of Nigerian Postal Commission (NPC) as a regulator of the sector to ensure efficiency, service delivery and check abuses.

The President of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees (NUPTE), Rev. (Dr) Nehemiah G. Buba commended the federal government for initiating the reform which is now a reality.