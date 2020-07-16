No job racketeering in Fedponek – Nwosu

Management of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede (Fedponek) Owerri has frowned at a story published by an Owerri-based tabloid and reviewed by some radio stations in the state captioned: “Alleged Job Racketeering Rocks Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.”

In a press statement made available to Blueprint, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Eva Nwosu, said the authority of the institution has not been involved in any form of employment or job racketing since inception of the institution.

He further stated that employment procedures were carried out in accordance with federal government’s directives and that employment as well as admissions in the institution were not for sale.

On the allegation that a staff extorts money from the members of the public,

Nwosu said the management was aware of the allegation and had issued a query to the said staff to give him an opportunity to explain himself, adding that a crime or misbehaviour of a single individual should not be used against the entire group.

He stated that the Rector of the institution, Dr. Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa, had been an anti-corruption crusader right from his days as a student in the institution, adding that he was also president of the Scripture Union and currently an Anglican Priest.

Consequently, he said, any association of his long-built and cherished name with any form of racketeering would be viewed as dangerous blackmail worth condemning.

The spokesman is convinced that the writer of the story did not verify his report before going to press and urged the media to always verify their reports before feeding the public with them.