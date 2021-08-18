No kidnap incident in Zuba-Deidei – FCT Police



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has debunked a message making the rounds in the social media over the alleged kidnapping of a traditional ruler along the Dei-Dei/Zuba axis.



Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Yusuf Mariam, in a press statement Tuesday in Abuja, said: “The Police Command in the FCT wishes to debunk a viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that a Chief got kidnapped close to Mopol 45 along Dei-Dei/Zuba axis.



“The Command wants to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 22:30hrs of Tuesday, August 17, 202, in the FCT.



“However, the Command enjoins members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information rather than circulate fake news capable of causing undue panic amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT.



“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our resolve towards the provision of adequate security within the FCT.

“The Command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883, and to report the conduct of police officers call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.”